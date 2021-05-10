KEYES (CBS13) — A Turlock man has died after apparently running a stop sign at an intersection in Keyes and crashing into another car, causing his car to flip over.
California Highway Patrol says, around 11 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the intersection of Keyes Road Lane and Foote Road. Two vehicles had been involved in a crash, with one being found flipped over while the other had major front-end damage.READ MORE: 'Could Have Killed Her': Folsom Grandparents Fuming After Finding Arrow In Backyard Play Area
Investigators believe one of the cars didn’t stop at the posted stop sign. The car then crashed into another car in the intersection – causing the car that ran the stop sign to flip over several times.READ MORE: Moms Of Young Men Killed In North Highlands Shootings Hold Candlelight Vigils On Mother's Day
The driver of the car that flipped was ejected in the crash. He was later pronounced dead.
Authorities have not released the name of the driver killed, but he was said to be a 41-year-old Turlock resident.MORE NEWS: NWS Sacramento Says It's Odd To See Back-To-Back Weekends Of Red Flag Warnings In Early May
CHP also believes alcohol was a factor in the crash.