COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMAll Rise
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Rancho Cordova News

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – A driver died after crashing into a pole in Rancho Cordova Monday evening, police said.

According to the Rancho Cordova Police Department, the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. along Bradshaw Road between Gore Road and Folsom Boulevard. The driver was traveling in the northbound lanes of Bradshaw Road at the time of the crash.

READ MORE: Suspect Killed In San Andreas Hostage Situation Identified, Said To Have Lengthy Criminal History

The driver was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: 44 Attorneys General Urge Facebook To Stop Plans For An Instagram For Kids

The crash closed down the intersection of Folsom and Bradshaw.

Alternate routes were advised until the scene is cleared.

MORE NEWS: FDA Authorizes Pfizer's COVID Vaccine For Use In Children 12 To 15

Details on what may have caused the crash or the driver’s identity were not released.