RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – A driver died after crashing into a pole in Rancho Cordova Monday evening, police said.
According to the Rancho Cordova Police Department, the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. along Bradshaw Road between Gore Road and Folsom Boulevard. The driver was traveling in the northbound lanes of Bradshaw Road at the time of the crash.
The driver was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash closed down the intersection of Folsom and Bradshaw.
Alternate routes were advised until the scene is cleared.
Details on what may have caused the crash or the driver’s identity were not released.