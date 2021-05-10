SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new stimulus check could be on the way for Californians.
As part of the $100 billion budget proposal on Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to announce a big expansion of the Golden State Stimulus checks that have already gone out to lower-income residents.READ MORE: VIDEO: Crews Battle Broken Natural Gas Line Fire Under Road In Sacramento
READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Will You Get A Fourth Relief Payment?
NEW: CA will be expanding the Golden State Stimulus to middle class families — creating the biggest state tax rebate in US history.
2 out of every 3 Californians will now benefit from a stimulus check of at least $600. And families with kids will now get an additional $500.
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 10, 2021
No details on exactly who will qualify for the new checks have been given out just yet, but the governor’s office says two out of every three Californians should be able to get a check of at least $600.
Further, families with children will also qualify for an additional $500 under the plan.
Previously, the Golden State Stimulus sent out $600 checks to households earning less than $75,000 a year.
In total, the governor’s office says the new plan would send out $11.9 billion in direct cash payments.
The budget and expansion of the Golden State Stimulus comes as California has generated more tax revenue despite the pandemic, leading to a bigger surplus.MORE NEWS: New Study Ranks California As The Best State To Be A Police Officer
Newsom is expected to talk about the relief plan and other details about California’s economic recovery package at 10 a.m. Watch live on CBS13.com.