COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:california budget, Gavin Newsom, Stimulus Checks

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new stimulus check could be on the way for Californians.

As part of the $100 billion budget proposal on Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to announce a big expansion of the Golden State Stimulus checks that have already gone out to lower-income residents.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Crews Battle Broken Natural Gas Line Fire Under Road In Sacramento

READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Will You Get A Fourth Relief Payment?

No details on exactly who will qualify for the new checks have been given out just yet, but the governor’s office says two out of every three Californians should be able to get a check of at least $600.

Further, families with children will also qualify for an additional $500 under the plan.

Previously, the Golden State Stimulus sent out $600 checks to households earning less than $75,000 a year.

In total, the governor’s office says the new plan would send out $11.9 billion in direct cash payments.

The budget and expansion of the Golden State Stimulus comes as California has generated more tax revenue despite the pandemic, leading to a bigger surplus.

MORE NEWS: New Study Ranks California As The Best State To Be A Police Officer

Newsom is expected to talk about the relief plan and other details about California’s economic recovery package at 10 a.m. Watch live on CBS13.com.