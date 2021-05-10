LODI (CBS13) — A young boy has died after drowning at Lodi Lake over the weekend, authorities say.
The Lodi Police Department says, Sunday afternoon, they got a report about a drowning on the southeast side of Lodi Lake.
Officers responded to the scene first and immediately started life-saving measures on a toddler-age boy. An off-duty doctor who happened across the scene then took over until medics arrived.
Paramedics rushed the boy to Lodi Memorial Hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.
No details about what led up to the boy getting into the water have been released.
The boy’s name and exact age have also not yet been revealed.