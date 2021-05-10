COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Crews are battling a fire complicated by a broken natural gas line under a road in south Sacramento on Monday morning.

The fire is near Mack Road and Tangerine Avenue.

Sacramento Fire says their crews are at the scene, but the situation is dynamic with the natural gas line causing flare-ups. The fire is also near a homeless camp, firefighters say.

No injuries have been reported.

PG&E crews are also responding to the scene.

Updates to follow.