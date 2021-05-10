SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Crews are battling a fire complicated by a broken natural gas line under a road in south Sacramento on Monday morning.
The fire is near Mack Road and Tangerine Avenue.READ MORE: Gov. Newsom To Propose Budget That Would Send $600 Stimulus Checks To Two-Thirds Of Californians
READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Will You Get A Fourth Relief Payment?
— Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) May 10, 2021
Sacramento Fire says their crews are at the scene, but the situation is dynamic with the natural gas line causing flare-ups. The fire is also near a homeless camp, firefighters say.
No injuries have been reported.
PG&E crews are also responding to the scene.MORE NEWS: New Study Ranks California As The Best State To Be A Police Officer
Updates to follow.