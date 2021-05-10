COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By Adrienne Moore
Filed Under:Alexa Palubicki, Sacramento Police Department

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento police officer accused of filing a false report made her first court appearance Monday afternoon.

Alexa Palubicki was arraigned on two counts of filing a false police report in the July 2020 arrest of a driver for having a loaded gun in his car. The 26-year-old made her first court appearance virtually, but no plea was entered.

Investigators say the three-year veteran of the force initially pulled the man over for illegally parking at a gas station, but later added suspicion of DUI for probable cause after talking with her fiance who is also a cop.

Cases where Palubicki was “necessary for prosecution” have since been dismissed by the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn says more officers are under investigation – but exactly how many is still unclear.

Palubicki will be back in court this June. If convicted, she could face three years in prison.

Adrienne Moore