SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new study has ranked California as the best state to be a police officer.
The WalletHub study, released on Monday, took a look 30 different indicators of “police-friendliness,” from the median income for a law enforcement officer to police deaths per 1,000 officers.READ MORE: Gov. Newsom To Propose Budget That Would Send $600 Stimulus Checks To Two-Thirds Of Californians
Researchers then put those indicators into three categories – opportunity & competition, law enforcement training, and job hazards & protections – and gave states a score.
California came out on top with the highest total score, ranking very high in the opportunity & competition and job hazards & protections categories.READ MORE: VIDEO: Crews Battle Broken Natural Gas Line Fire Under Road In Sacramento
The study found that Golden State has the highest median annual wage for police and sheriff’s patrol officers at $81,902 – even when adjusted for the cost of living. California’s median wage is two times higher than the lowest the study found, $41,789 in Mississippi.
Notably, California also ranked #4 in the highest state and local police protection expenses per capita indicator.
Hawaii was ranked the worst state to be a police officer by the study thanks to poor numbers in the training requirements and opportunity categories. California’s neighbor Nevada also ranked second from the bottom.MORE NEWS: Stimulus Check Update: Will You Get A Fourth Relief Payment?
Law enforcement officers across the nation have a $67,290 mean annual wage, the study found.