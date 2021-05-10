PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – A woman driving a shuttle bus as her personal vehicle was arrested after leading a chase in Placer County and crashing into another car, injuring three people, authorities said on Monday.
The California Highway Patrol said an officer pulled the woman over along Interstate 80 near Galleria Boulevard and she sped off after she was told the bus would be towed.
She led a chase down I-80 east, driving on the shoulder to pass traffic, before exiting at Penryn Road.
The CHP said that is when she crashed into the other car, leaving the occupants with moderate injuries.
No one else was in the shuttle bus at the time of the crash. The woman was taken into custody.
Information regarding charges was not yet released.