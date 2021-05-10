YUBA CITY (CBS13) — Authorities say a home near Yuba City caught fire and had to be evacuated after a car crashed into it over the weekend.
The Sutter County Sheriff's Office says, on Sunday, a car crashed into a residence near Cherry Street and Anna Lane. No injuries were reported, but the residence caught fire after the crash and everyone had to evacuate.
Deputies say the driver of the car that crashed got out and ran into the nearby field. Only a vague description of him has been given.
Due to the damage caused by the crash and fire, authorities are limiting access to the residence and are still investigating the scene.
Notably, this isn’t the first time homes in the area have been hit by a car. As reported by CBS13 in 2018, there have been at least four other accidents where a home in that Sutter County neighborhood was hit in recent years.