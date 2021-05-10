COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Sutter County, Yuba City news

YUBA CITY (CBS13) — Authorities say a home near Yuba City caught fire and had to be evacuated after a car crashed into it over the weekend.

The vehicle that crashed into the home and caught fire. (Photo obtained by CBS13)

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office says, on Sunday, a car crashed into a residence near Cherry Street and Anna Lane. No injuries were reported, but the residence caught fire after the crash and everyone had to evacuate.

READ MORE: California Expands Drought Emergency To Large Swath Of State

Deputies say the driver of the car that crashed got out and ran into the nearby field. Only a vague description of him has been given.

READ MORE: Gov. Newsom Proposes Budget That Would Send $600 Stimulus Checks To Two-Thirds Of Californians

Due to the damage caused by the crash and fire, authorities are limiting access to the residence and are still investigating the scene.

MORE NEWS: Police: Young Boy Drowns On Mother’s Day At Lodi Lake

Notably, this isn’t the first time homes in the area have been hit by a car. As reported by CBS13 in 2018, there have been at least four other accidents where a home in that Sutter County neighborhood was hit in recent years.