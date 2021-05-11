WESTLEY (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after the body of a man was found in the California Aqueduct near Westley early Tuesday afternoon.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the area of the aqueduct near the 6700 block of McCracken Road to investigate a report of a person in the water.
At the scene, deputies found a deceased man in the canal.
Exactly how he came to be in the canal, and how he died, is now under investigation.
No other details about the case have been released at this point.