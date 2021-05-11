FRENCH CAMP (CBS13) – Law enforcement agencies from across our region gathered at San Joaquin General Hospital Tuesday to escort the body of Stockton Police Officer Jimmy Inn to the county coroner’s office.

Fellow officers, friends, and family joined the two-mile procession honoring Officer Inn’s life

Growing up, Stockton Police Officer Jimmy Inn’s aunt Mony tells CBS13, he had a favorite holiday.

“He loved thanksgiving,” said Mony Finch, Jimmy’s Aunt.

For 30 years she hosted, but this past year was different.

“Just this last year, he wanted to take over and that’s how special thanksgiving was to him because he wanted to recreate that memory,” she said. “We got to spend one thanksgiving together at his house.”

Surrounded by family.

“Playing games with his cousins on the table. He had the biggest smile,” she said.

Officer Inn was shot and killed in Stockton Tuesday morning, leaving behind two step-children, his wife and fellow police officer, and their 7-month old baby.

“They have their own little boy — he was brand new. I wish to God he would live a little longer,” said Jimmy’s uncle Ken Finch.

Family members said goodbye Tuesday alongside the Stockton Police Department as Officer Inn’s body was escorted from San Joaquin General Hospital to the county coroner’s office.

“This is wonderful to see this the love and the caring and the support for Jimmy. I’m sure he’s smiling right now,” said Ken Finch.

“He was a positive, optimistic person…so well-liked around the police department,” said Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones.

Jones said Inn was also a member of the honor guard, a prestigious group responsible for honoring fallen officers. The group now forced to bury one of their own.

“I was deeply touched to see the support,” said Mony.

“I would tell Jimmy, you touched a lot of people’s lives…you move a lot of people,” said Ken.

We are in the middle of police week, a time where law enforcement officers who’ve paid the ultimate sacrifice are honored by their brothers and sisters. The Stockton Police Department was already wearing that all-too-familiar black sash across their badges, and now, unfortunately, it has an even deeper meaning.