SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Four mobile homes in Sacramento were destroyed by fire on Tuesday.
The fire happened at a mobile home park in the 7100 block of Tranquility Drive.
A search of the homes by firefighters turned up no victims. No injuries reported.
Containment has been achieved as a total of 4 mobile homes have been damaged by fire. Crews are working to extinguish the remaining fire. So far, all structures have checked clear on primary searches. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/FBB6iiZGjN
— Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) May 12, 2021