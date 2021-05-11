COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMNCIS
    8:00 PMFBI
    9:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fire, mobile homes, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Four mobile homes in Sacramento were destroyed by fire on Tuesday.

The fire happened at a mobile home park in the 7100 block of Tranquility Drive.

A search of the homes by firefighters turned up no victims. No injuries reported.

 