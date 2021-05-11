HERMOSA BEACH (CBSLA) — Up-and-coming fitness star Katie Austin says she had to turn 20 to appreciate her mother, fitness DVD queen Denise Austin.

“Then you realize how much your mom was right throughout your entire life, and how much she inspires you, and how much she motivates you,” the 28-year-old fitness star said.

The mother-daughter duo joined forces during the pandemic to offer live workouts, which something new for 64-year-old Denise Austin, who has been selling fitness DVDs, books and expertise for 40 years.

“It’s my first time doing that,” Austin said.

Katie Austin says she also got her start with in-home workouts, but the pandemic delivered a whole audience to the veteran fitness stars.

“She’s fit over 40, I’m kind of millennial, Gen Z,” Katie Austin said. “It’s really cool to inspire the mother-daughter group that they can actually work out together.”

The pair have been able to play off each other in their videos, demonstrating proper form, technique, and how to work with a partner.

Denise Austin says she had an inkling that Katie might follow in her footsteps when she would follow along with the routines at 6 years old from behind the camera during shoots. Katie Austin partnered with Sports Illustrated to offer live workouts, and is now also a finalist in the magazine’s swimsuit swim search.

Katie Austin says she is in awe of her mom’s accomplishments – growing a fitness empire, while always having dinner on the table every night, and packing a lunch for her and her sister to take to school every day.

“She’s an example of a woman that can do it all,” Katie Austin said.

“At different times in your life, not all at once,” Denise Austin chimed in with a laugh.