STOCKTON (CBS13) — The latest on a shooting involving an officer in Stockton on Tuesday:

1:12 p.m.

Stockton police say the officer who was involved in Tuesday morning’s shooting has died from his injuries.

The name of the officer has not been released at this point.

Police also say that the suspect who was also involved in the shooting has died from his injuries.

It’s still unclear exactly what led up to the shooting.

A press conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

SPD News: OIS Update

We are sad to announce that our police officer from this morning’s shooting has died from his injuries. The suspect also died from his injuries. More details will be released during a press conference which will be held later today. pic.twitter.com/zcGf2mq0p6 — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) May 11, 2021

11:31 a.m.

Stockton police confirm that one of their officers and the suspect were shot in the incident.

Both the officer and suspect have been taken to the hospital. The suspect has only been identified by police as a male at this point.

The conditions of the officer and suspect are unknown.

10:50 a.m.

Stockton police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

The incident happened late Tuesday morning along the 4400 block of La Cresta Way.

Police have not said whether officers or a suspect opened fire. No information about any possible injuries have been released.

Officers are urging people to avoid the area.

Updates to follow.