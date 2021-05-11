STOCKTON (CBS13) — The latest on a shooting involving an officer in Stockton on Tuesday:
11:31 a.m.
Stockton police confirm that one of their officers and the suspect were shot in the incident.
Both the officer and suspect have been taken to the hospital. The suspect has only been identified by police as a male at this point.
The conditions of the officer and suspect are unknown.
10:50 a.m.
Stockton police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting.
The incident happened late Tuesday morning along the 4400 block of La Cresta Way.
SPD News: Officer-Involved-Shooting Investigation
We are currently investigating an officer-involved-shooting in the 4400 block of La Cresta Way. Please avoid the area. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/vrJDZfPOhY
— Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) May 11, 2021
Police have not said whether officers or a suspect opened fire. No information about any possible injuries have been released.
Officers are urging people to avoid the area.
Updates to follow.