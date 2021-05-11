SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Downtown Sacramento’s farmers market is coming back.
Organizers say the market is scheduled for Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. starting June 16 at 6th Street and Capitol Mall.READ MORE: 'This Is Not Just Any Usual Recovery': Economist Explains Rash Of Price Hikes, Product Shortages
More than 25 vendors are expected to be out at the market, and organizers hope for more.READ MORE: 2 Break-Ins, Sexual Assault Reported At West Sacramento Apartment Complex
A new program is also being offered at the market which will offer local chefs priority pick-up.MORE NEWS: Sacramento's Tower Cafe Appears Set To Reopen In July
Measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will still be in place, organizers say, including limiting the number of people per stall, wider market aisles, and temporarily suspending food sampling. Masks or face coverings are still expected to be worn.