WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a reported sexual assault during a break-in at a West Sacramento apartment complex.

The incidents happened early Tuesday morning at the Courtyard Village apartments off Evergreen Circle.

Officers confirmed that there were multiple reports of break-ins at the complex. A sexual assault was reported as part of one of the break-ins, police say.

One couple believed to be among the victims shared their experiences with CBS13.

“I saw this huge shadow figure,” said Samaa, who says she came across the suspect outside of her room early in the morning. “I was definitely scared, it was very terrifying waking up to that.”

Samaa was incredibly worried about her son in that moment.

Her partner, Shawn, woke up and came out to help persuade the suspect to leave. He said what began as a conversation escalated to physical confrontation.

“Immediately confronted him saying what are you doing here? You need to get out of here,” Shawn said. “It seemed like he was going to reach back into his back pocket. He was holding something clear. That’s when I shoved him and had my arms at length ready for anything.”

Samaa says the suspect then tried to choke her before running free. She said she believes among all of the attacks, conversations with her neighbors lead her to believe he attacked mostly females in her complex.

An extensive search of the area resulted in the arrest of a suspect. West Sacramento declined to provide the name or age of the man arrested but said he does have a criminal history. Police say they do not believe there are any outstanding suspects.

Samaa shared her story in hopes no one else will experience it, too.

“We just hope that doesn’t happen again to a different person,” she said.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with further information relevant to the case is urged to call the police at (916) 372-3375.