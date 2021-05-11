WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a reported sexual assault during a break-in at a West Sacramento apartment complex.
The incidents happened early Tuesday morning at the Courtyard apartments off Evergreen Circle.READ MORE: MLB Tells Oakland A’s To Start Exploring Other Cities As Howard Terminal Effort Remains Stalled
Officers confirmed that there were multiple reports of break-ins at the complex. A sexual assault was reported as part of one of the break-ins, police say.READ MORE: Stockton Police Officer And Suspect Shot, Conditions Unknown
An extensive search of the area resulted in the arrest of a suspect.
Police say they do not believe there are any outstanding suspects.MORE NEWS: Gov. Newsom Proposes $12 Billion In New Funding To House California’s Homeless
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with further information relevant to the case is urged to call police at (916) 372-3375.