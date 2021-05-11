COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a reported sexual assault during a break-in at a West Sacramento apartment complex.

The incidents happened early Tuesday morning at the Courtyard apartments off Evergreen Circle.

Officers confirmed that there were multiple reports of break-ins at the complex. A sexual assault was reported as part of one of the break-ins, police say.

An extensive search of the area resulted in the arrest of a suspect.

Police say they do not believe there are any outstanding suspects.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with further information relevant to the case is urged to call police at (916) 372-3375.