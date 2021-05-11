WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a reported sexual assault during a break-in at a West Sacramento apartment complex.
The incidents happened early Tuesday morning at the Courtyard apartments off Evergreen Circle.
Officers confirmed that there were two reports of break-ins at the complex. A sexual assault was reported as part of one of the break-ins, police say.
No information has been released on the second incident.
Police have not released a description of the suspect at this point.
Investigators will be combing through the area looking for any possible surveillance video and witnesses.