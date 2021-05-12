LOMA RICA (CBS13) — The latest on a fire burning in rural Yuba County:
2:37 p.m.
Cal Fire crews report that the fire is now 20 percent contained.
About 50 acres have burned. No structures are currently threatened and no injuries have been reported, firefighters say.
Quail Run Road remains closed due to the fire activity and firefighters at the scene.
Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.
1:57 p.m.
Firefighters are battling a 25-acre vegetation fire in Yuba County that has now prompted an Evacuation Warning for one area.
The fire is burning off of Quail Run Court near the town of Loma Rica in rural Yuba County.
A Fire Evacuation Warning has gone out for Browns Valley Evac Zone YUB-E083 (Quail Run & Peoria Rd area) and advisories are in place for YUB-E064, YUB-E078, and YUB-E066. Deputies are providing notice to residents and a code red alert has gone out. Approx 25 acres. pic.twitter.com/V20MZ1wuX2
— Yuba County Sheriff (@YubaSheriff) May 12, 2021
Cal Fire says around 25 acres have burned so far, but the fire is moving at a slow to moderate rate of spread. Firefighters are reporting they are making good progress against the flames.
CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit at scene of a vegetation fire on Quail Run Court, Loma Rica in Yuba County. Fire is estimated at 35 acres and holding. Air resources over the fire, multiple dozers cutting line, as well as hand crews and firefighters. No evacuations. pic.twitter.com/VHe28tno14
— CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) May 12, 2021
An Evacuation Warning is in effect for the Browns Valley Evac Zone YUB-E083, the Quail Run and Peoria Road area, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office says. An evacuation advisory is also in place for other surrounding areas.
Updates to follow.