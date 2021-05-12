STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say one person has been taken to the hospital by air ambulance after a crash along Highway 108/120 near Oakdale early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. east of Lancaster Road, between Oakdale and Knights Ferry.
A Coca-Cola bottle truck and a sedan were involved in the crash.
California Highway Patrol says, for an unknown reason, the sedan crossed over double-yellow lines and crashed into the bottle truck – causing the sedan to flip over on its side. The truck was separated from its back wheels.
Officers say the sedan driver was airlifted with minor injuries, while the truck driver is OK.
One way traffic control is now in place for the area, Caltrans District 10 says. Drivers are being advised to use an alternate route or expect heavy delays.