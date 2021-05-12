WHEATLAND (CBS13) — A Wheatland man is under arrest after a shooting left another man dead early Wednesday morning.
The Wheatland Police Department says officers responded to the 200 block of G Street a little before 1 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, 55-year-old Ralph Mendez had been shot.READ MORE: Tax Refund Delays Likely To Grow As Filing Deadline Nears
Life saving measures were started, but Mendez was soon pronounced dead at the scene.READ MORE: Drew Robinson, Giants Prospect Who Lost Eye In Suicide Attempt, Smashes First Homer Since Comeback
Officers soon identified 41-year-old Wheatland resident Roy Banks as the suspect in the shooting.
Banks was arrested and the gun allegedly used in the incident was recovered.MORE NEWS: Gov. Gavin Newsom Says California’s COVID-19 Mask Mandate To End After June 15
Police say the incident was isolated, but exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation. Both the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department and the Department of Justice are helping in the case, police say.