STOCKTON(CBS13) – In video you’ll see only on CBS13, a hero tackled Lance Lowe, Officer Jimmy Inn’s alleged killer, to the ground after Lowe was reportedly seen choking his own 8-year-old son.

“He should be recognized for that,” said Carlo Soto who lives in the neighborhood.

Soto is grateful for the man’s heart and courage. He can’t imagine what the young boy was feeling in those terrifying moments and is now proud of the Good Samaritan that stopped the violent attack.

“Man, blessed, you know, to have someone like that around us that did that heroic action,” he said.

The suspect who was seen choking and pinning his son to the ground has been identified as 30-year-old Lance Lowe.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says Lowe was recently released from prison in Los Angeles County.

He was sentenced to five years in prison in 2018 for grand theft auto with the use of a firearm but was released on parole last April. He also had marijuana charges dating back to 2009.

“To see a grown man choke out a little boy in front of so many people,” said Esteban Chavez.

Chavez says without the mysterious hero the violent situation could’ve been worse.

“This gentleman we don’t know who it was seen an opportunity to take the man down. Thank you so much you really saved the little boy’s life and potentially others,” he said.