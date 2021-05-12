COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:06 AMPaid Program
    02:35 AMSexual Abuse Survivor?
    03:00 AMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs

Beeleu Boutique
9093 Elk Grove Blvd
Suite 101
Elk Grove
http://www.BeeleuBoutique.com
IG:@beeleuboutique
Facebook Beeleuboutique
Offer 20%

New In The Neighborhood: Nudge
http://www.NudgeEcoStore.com
FB/Insta: Nudge.Eco.Store, Discount Code: GOODDAYSAC (10% off through Sun May 16th)

READ MORE: Stockton Police Officer Jimmy Inn Killed After Responding To Domestic Violence Call; Suspect Also Killed

Crookd Lane
http://www.crookedlanebrewing.com
Instagram: @crookedlanebrewing
Instagram: @businessbrewsbazaar

Supercuts
http://www.supercuts.com

The Underground Tasting Room
Open Friday – Sunday
900 2ND STREET, OLD SACRAMENTO
916-444-2349.
IG: theundergroundtastingroom

John Simmons/Artist
John Simmons exhibition

Home

READ MORE: Family Of Fallen Stockton Officer Jimmy Inn Share Their Memories

SRFC Home Opener
#SACvLV
Wednesday, May 12
7:30 p.m. PT kickoff
Heart Health Park, Sacramento, Calif.
http://www.Shop.sacrepublicfc.com
Viewing locations include all Zocalo locations (Midtown, UV, Fountains, Folsom), University of Beer, Capitol Beer and Taproom, Capitol Hop Shop, The Hop Gardens and Public House.

Fieldwork Brewing
The Fieldwork Taproom
1805 – 1809 Capitol Ave
Sacramento
(916) 329-8367
http://www.fieldworkbrewing.com/
http://www.instagram.com/fieldworkbrewingco/
http://www.facebook.com/FieldworkBrewingCo/
http://www.twitter.com/FieldworkBrewCo

Journey Revisited Drive-In Concert
May 22nd, 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm $50 a car up to 6 people.
VIP $125 a car up to 4 people
https://journeyrevisited.net

The Cave
http://www.thecavestores.com

Placer SPCA
916-782-7722
http://www.placerspca.org

Guardian Angel program
http://www.placerspca.org/support/angels/

MORE NEWS: Man Accused Of Stealing Sailboat And Getting It Stuck Under Tower Bridge

 