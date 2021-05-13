COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:CAISO, rolling blackouts

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California energy officials are warning that the state is at risk of seeing rolling blackouts again this summer.

A California Independent System Operator (CAISO) report shows it is “cautiously optimistic” the lights will stay on in blistering heat.

But, the agency continues to see potential challenges in meeting demand during extreme heatwaves.

Last summer, more than 800,000 people lost power as CAISO conducted the first rolling blackouts since the state’s energy crisis two decades ago.

CAISO says they’re making changes, like adding supply, to try and prevent more blackouts amid rising temperatures.