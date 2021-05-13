SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert and 40 other California district attorneys on Thursday announced a petition challenging the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s adoption of new regulations awarding more than 76,000 inmates an opportunity for early release.
The regulations, passed on April 30, make these inmates eligible for good behavior credits that shorten their sentences by one-third instead of the one-fifth that had been in place since 2017.READ MORE: Local COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics Start Opening For Kids As Young As 12
That includes nearly 20,000 inmates who are serving life sentences with the possibility of parole.
Of the 76,000 inmates now eligible, more than 63,000 were convicted of violent crimes. More than 10,000 were convicted of a second serious but nonviolent offense under the state’s “three strikes” law. Nearly 2,900 nonviolent third strikers will also be eligible, the CDCR projected.READ MORE: California AG Rob Bonta To Examine Sean Monterrosa Killing By Vallejo Police
“Allowing the early release of the most dangerous criminals, shortening sentences as much as 50%, impacts crime victims and creates a serious public safety risk,” Schubert said. “This petition asks CDCR to repeal these regulations, begin the process anew, and allow for transparency and public input. Victims, their families, and all Californians deserve a fair and honest debate about the wisdom of such drastic regulations.”
Schubert and the other district attorneys state that the CDCR bypassed traditional regulatory practices when the regulations were passed under a claim of emergency and with the CDCR secretary stating the new regulations were necessary under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s budget summary last May.MORE NEWS: Gov. Gavin Newsom Seeks $1.5 Billion Boost For California’s Small Businesses
The district attorneys are calling for the regulations to be nullified by a court so they can pass through more traditional methods, allowing for public input and greater transparency.