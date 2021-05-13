SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Kaleb, a 14-year-old in Sacramento, got his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Thursday.

His mom drove him to his appointment, telling CBS13 she had to show proof of his age and verify she’s his parent.

Kaleb says not being in class as many days as before the pandemic makes him anxious.

“I just want to get back to school,” he said.

Don Amador surprised his son Jaden by picking him up from school and taking him straight to Natomas Unified’s drive-through clinic. He, too, had to give consent and provide verification before Jaden could get the shot.

“Just watching her doing the shot,” Jaden described while showing off his Band-Aid.

CBS13 is learning parental consent and verification aren’t the same across the board.

In Yolo County, consent can be given in three ways. The first is by a parent or guardian taking their kids 12 and up to get the shot.

The second, a minor consent form filled out by a parent or guardian with their signature.

And the third is verbal consent where a staff member speaks to a child’s parent or guardian over the phone.

In both Sacramento and Placer counties, the state’s MyTurn registration process which requires that parental consent is used.

At the Natomas clinic, the child’s parent or guardian must be present.

“They cannot get it by themselves,” said Deidra Powell, director of communications at Natomas Unified School District.

James Spowart appreciates the opportunity to get his 12- and 16-year-old daughters vaccinated and the process of getting it done.

“We can finally get back to normal and take advantage of school and sports,” he said.