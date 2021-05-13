SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The U.S Centers For Disease Control and Prevention announced new freedoms to not wear a mask as long as you are fully vaccinated. But after more than a year of restrictions, many businesses won’t be getting rid of their rules anytime soon.

CBS13 found mixed reactions from people out shopping in Roseville.

“Love the idea, love the idea of not having to wear the masks inside,” said Dianna Hamilton, a shopper in Roseville.

Hamilton said she is not vaccinated but is ready to go maskless. Her friend Debbie John did get the vaccine but said she is still hesitant about not having her mask on.

“I personally will probably still wear mine,” John said. “I have an older mom and I also have grandbabies and I wouldn’t want to take it home to any of them.”

In downtown Davis, you’ll find a mix of people walking around with masks and without.

“I think it’s long overdue. I’m glad we’ve come to a solution to be without a mask for some people,” said Chelsea Villanueva, who said she did not get the vaccine.

Several businesses CBS13 spoke with said they won’t be changing their mask rules until they get further guidance from city leaders. Grocery stores across the Sacramento region still have signs outside about requiring masks.

Cindy Young expects there to be some awkwardness about not knowing who is vaccinated and who is not.

“If I were suspicious or concerned then I would wear a mask and I think that it’s important that we still distance,” Young said.

Kristi Ferrill was visiting downtown Sacramento from the Stockton area and said she never wanted to wear a mask anyway.

“I’m feeling more comfortable because I don’t like being masked especially outside I’m noticing more and more people becoming more relaxed,” she said.

In California, masks are still required in many areas regardless of vaccination status. Gov. Gavin Newsom has talked about the state fully reopening next month but still expects there to be some mask restrictions at that time.