CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — A Citrus Heights home suffered significant damage after a garage fire early Friday morning.
The fire happened just after 2 a.m. along Sandalwood Drive.
Sacramento Metro Fire crews responded and knocked the flames down within 10 minutes. Still, the damage had been done and the area of the garage was badly charred.
It’s unclear how far the flames reached into the house, but firefighters say there were working smoke detectors in the home that likely helped everyone inside get out fast.
No injuries were reported, firefighters say. A total of five people have been displaced.
Exactly what caused the fire in the garage is now under investigation.