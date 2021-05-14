WOODLAND (CBS13) – A jury convicted a Fairfield man of murder and three counts of attempted murder for a 2011 shooting at a Woodland bar, the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday.
Jose Luis Gomez Arreola, 36, was arrested last July in Idaho and his conviction came at the end of a two-month trial.
The shooting happened March 6, 2011, at 534 Bush Street, the former home of La Finca de Rivera Restaurant. As the bar closed, Gomez Arreola pulled out a gun and fired shots into a crowd, killing Gabriel Villareal Ibarra and wounding several other people, including a 19-year-old girl, the district attorney's office said in a news release.
Gomez Arreola fled to Mexico after the shooting, the district attorney’s office said, and bank, DMV and employment records help eventually located him nine years after that deadly night.
"Those tenacious and dedicated detectives never gave up," said Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig. "This is one of those successes where though justice was delayed, it was not denied."
Gomez Arreola was also convicted of eight counts of assault with a firearm. He faces up to life in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on August 12.