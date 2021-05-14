COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:California Economy, Coronavirus, Gavin Newsom

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to submit his $100 billion economic recovery package to California lawmakers.

A big chunk of the money – around $76 billion – comes from surplus cash the state collected largely from overreacting to the COVID-19 pandemic downturn that was not nearly as severe as first feared.

READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Will You Get A Fourth Relief Payment?

The rest of the money, around $27 billion, comes from federal coronavirus aid.

READ MORE: Stolen Car Chase Ends In Crash In Stockton; Driver In Critical Condition

Newsom has been touring California this week, highlighting the different investments his budget is expected to make.

MORE NEWS: Newsom: Some State Workers Will Not Return To Downtown Sacramento Offices

Watch the governor’s press conference live starting at 10:30 a.m.