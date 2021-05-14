SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to submit his $100 billion economic recovery package to California lawmakers.
A big chunk of the money – around $76 billion – comes from surplus cash the state collected largely from overreacting to the COVID-19 pandemic downturn that was not nearly as severe as first feared.
The rest of the money, around $27 billion, comes from federal coronavirus aid.
Newsom has been touring California this week, highlighting the different investments his budget is expected to make.
Watch the governor’s press conference live starting at 10:30 a.m.