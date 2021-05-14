TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) – The body of a woman has been recovered from the water and a search is on for two more drowning victims at God’s Bath swimming hole in Tuolumne County on Friday, authorities said.
According to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, medics and fire officials were able to confirm there were three drowning victims once.READ MORE: Fairfield Man Convicted Of Deadly 2011 Shooting At Woodland Bar That Killed Gabriel Villareal Ibarra
Authorities said the victim found was pronounced dead once located. The ages and identities of the victims are unknown at this time.READ MORE: Tax Refunds Delayed As Filing Deadline Draws Near
The sheriff’s office said its search and rescue team, a dive team and a California Highway Patrol helicopter are all assisting in the search.MORE NEWS: ‘The State’s Too Damn Dirty’: Gov. Newsom Proposes Improving Infrastructure And Social Programs With $100 Billion Surplus Money
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS13 for more updates.