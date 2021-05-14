SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration has not made a change to California’s mask guidelines following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new guidance on mask-wearing saying vaccinated Americans can ditch face coverings both inside and out.

The difference in recommendations is causing confusion with some national retailers adopting the CDC rules while states like California lag behind.

“I’m fired up to go maskless. I think it’s going to be good for the community and I’m ready to move on from this whole pandemic,” said Costco shopper Jeremy Lapan.

While some major businesses like Walmart and Costco are welcoming seeing customers’ full faces, their new rules won’t apply here in California until the state rescinds its mask mandate. Both companies will modify their mask policy to match state guidelines.

“I certainly think we have a way to go before it feels fully safe, I mean we can still contract the virus vaccinated or not,” said Trader Joe’s shopper, Shannon Shaw.

Trader Joe’s is not waiting for local approval and is allowing anyone who’s gotten the shot to shop without the extra layer – without any proof of vaccination.

“I think it might be weird at first, but I think it’s important that we get to that point,” said one shopper.

A spokeswoman for the grocer told CBS MoneyWatch: “In accordance with CDC guidelines, customers who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear masks while shopping in our stores. We do not require proof of vaccination, as we trust our customers to follow CDC guidelines. At this time, masks are still required for our Crew Members.”

“It’s totally creepy. I was outside, there was a guy hacking up his left lung maskless right outside the store and I’m just like ‘Wait, are we back? Do we just go from one extreme to the other?’” questioned Shaw.

Others question how the honor system will play out.

“I think everybody is going to lie just so they don’t have to put it on,” said Brian Dietrich, shopping at Walmart.

Other retailers are holding off on changes altogether. Kroger, Starbucks, Target and Home Depot will still require their customers to wear masks.

Yolo County is urging its residents to keep their masks handy, saying the state and county make the final decision.

“We still need to look at the data and see what the spread is like in our communities and in our counties, even though the CDC has said this we still want our residents to follow the face-covering order at least until the state of California has a chance to look at the situation,” said Jenny Tan, Yolo County Public Information Officer.