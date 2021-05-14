COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMThe Queen Carries On: A Gayle King Special
    8:00 PMBlue Bloods
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Israel, Palestinians, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A march supporting Palestinians occurred in downtown Sacramento

Israelis and Palestinians are seeing the deadliest flare-up of violence in seven years. Almost 100 people are dead.

READ MORE: Folsom Lake Levels Continue To Drop Amid Drought Emergency, Push For Water Conservation

The latest round of violence started weeks ago when Israel restricted gatherings and moved to evict Palestinians from their homes in east Jerusalem.

READ MORE: Reptile On The Run: A Placerville Family's Plea To Find Their Lost 100 Pound Tortoise

The group Solidarity With Jerusalem organized the march and said it is in protest of U.S. funding Israel receives each year.

“In the past week, Palestinians in Jerusalem have experienced some of the worst violence in recent history, first at the traditional Ramadan community gathering area outside the Damascus Gate to the Old City,” the group said on the event page. “Inside the walls, Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque on the last Friday of Ramadan, firing tear gas and live ammunition at the worshipers.”

MORE NEWS: Fairfield Man Convicted Of Deadly 2011 Shooting At Woodland Bar That Killed Gabriel Villareal Ibarra

The march was planned to start at 5th and I streets in front of the Matsui Federal Building, and it appeared 100-200 people were in attendance. The crowd eventually made its way out in front of the California State Capitol.