SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A march supporting Palestinians occurred in downtown Sacramento
Israelis and Palestinians are seeing the deadliest flare-up of violence in seven years. Almost 100 people are dead.
The latest round of violence started weeks ago when Israel restricted gatherings and moved to evict Palestinians from their homes in east Jerusalem.
The group Solidarity With Jerusalem organized the march and said it is in protest of U.S. funding Israel receives each year.
"In the past week, Palestinians in Jerusalem have experienced some of the worst violence in recent history, first at the traditional Ramadan community gathering area outside the Damascus Gate to the Old City," the group said on the event page. "Inside the walls, Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque on the last Friday of Ramadan, firing tear gas and live ammunition at the worshipers."
The march was planned to start at 5th and I streets in front of the Matsui Federal Building, and it appeared 100-200 people were in attendance. The crowd eventually made its way out in front of the California State Capitol.