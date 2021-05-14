COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more

Community Yard Sale
Until 12pm
The Fallbrook Neighborhood
Off of Bond between Whittemore Drive and Crowell
Elk Grove

She Rocks Girls Flag Football Camp
Today
9am – 1pm
7700 Franklin Blvd
solidgroundsports.org
(916) 889-3548
Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram: Solid Ground Sports

Sac Republic Youth
Academy Tryouts – Players ages 13-19
Sunday, May 16, Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6.
Register at SacRepublicFC.com/TalentID.

Thunderbird Extravaganza
Today Until 5 pm
California Automobile Museum
2200 Front Street
Sacramento

Multi-family Neighborhood Garage Sale
Cirby and Green Hill, one block east of Cirby and Sunrise Ave.
Saturday, May 15th — 8:00 am to 2:00 pm

Rainbow Unicorns
Roseville Girls Softball
http://www.rosevillegirlssoftball.org

South County First Responder Fishing Derby
8 AM – 2 PM. May 15, 2021
http://www.pioneerfire.org

Last Blockbuster on the Planet
http://www.bendblockbuster.com

Crystal Basin Cellars
http://www.crystalbasin.com

Tasting Room Information
Open every day 11-5 pm
(530) 647-1767
3550 Carson Road
Camino, CA 95709

Make an RSVP for a tasting! https://calendly.com/crystal-basin/tasting?month=2021-03

Corti Brothers
5810 Folsom Blvd.
Sacramento
http://www.cortibrothers.com

Bringing It Home POP UP Fruit Stand
8 Mile & Alpine Rd., Morada
Th/Fri Open 12:30 pm
Sat/Sun Open 10:30 am
http://www.bringingithome.com

