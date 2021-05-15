SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Former Sacramento Kings star Chris Webber will finally be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame on Sunday, according to reports.
News of Webber being inducted into the 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame class broke Saturday night. Eligible since 2013, this isn’t the first time Webber’s been nominated.READ MORE: UPDATE: Only 2 Drowned In Tuolumne County Swimming Hole
READ MORE: Shooting Puts Roseville Target On Lockdown
Overdue https://t.co/DjyNKu61bC
— Marshall Harris (@mharrisonair) May 16, 2021
Webber had a storied career in which he spent the bulk of his time with the Kings. In 15 pro seasons, the former number one overall pick averaged 20.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.4 steals while shooting 47.9 percent from the field.
Webber also was a five-time NBA All-Star and a three-time member of the All-NBA Second Team. He led the league in rebounds during the 1998-99 season.
On Tuesday, the Hall of Fame announced its 14 finalists for enshrinement:MORE NEWS: Teen Reported Missing On American River In Rancho Cordova
- Chris Webber
- Paul Pierce
- Chris Bosh
- Lauren Jackson
- Ben Wallace
- Michael Cooper
- Yolanda Griffith
- Tim Hardaway
- Marques Johnson
- Bill Russell
- Leta Andrews
- Jay Wright
- Marianne Stanley
- Rick Adelman
This year’s complete class will be announced Sunday. Read more about this year’s finalists.