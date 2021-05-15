SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Communities from across the country took part in the unity against hate rally on Saturday.
The rally is meant to speak out against increased attacks against Asians during the pandemic. Sixteen cities participated — from Los Angeles to Houston, to Washington DC.
In Sacramento, people gathered at the state capitol to show their support by holding signs and sharing their stories.
"I hope that everybody is united against hate. The thing is, it's not just one group, it's a number of different groups that need protection against hate. We need better legislation against hate," said Alex Eng president of the Chinese American Council of Sacramento.
Speakers at today’s rally included Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen.