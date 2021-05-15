RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Firefighting crews were out at the American River in Rancho Cordova on Saturday night searching for a teen who was reported missing.
Around 7 p.m., it was reported to authorities that a 17-year-old male went into the water at the Elmanto river access point in Rancho Cordova but never came back up, according to Sacramento Metro Fire Department public information officer Chris Vestal.
Helicopters from the Sacramento Metro Fire Department and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department searched the river from the air, while several firefighter boats searched on the water, and other crews provided support from the shore.
Vestal says that if they don’t find the teen tonight, crews will be back on the river around 6 p.m. to resume their search.
The Elmanto and Ambassador access areas will be closed to visitors. If they don’t find the teen, searchers will continue their search down the river and close more access areas as they go.