STOCKTON (CBS13) — Firefighters battled a five-alarm fire at an abandoned theater in Stockton early Friday morning.
Stockton Fire crews responded to the scene around 5:15 a.m. and found flames shooting from the back of the old Stockton Empire/Royal Theatre.READ MORE: Sacramento Authorities Hope Recent Illegal Fireworks Arrest Shows Department Means Business With Crackdown
A five-alarm response was then called.
It appears firefighters were able to save the surrounding buildings from being damaged.READ MORE: Newsom: Some State Workers Will Not Return To Downtown Sacramento Offices
Pacific Avenue will remain closed between Maple and Walnut streets until 5 p.m. Friday, Stockton police say, due to the fire.
The building had most recently been used as a coffee shop, but has been abandoned for the past few years. It has been the site of several fires ever since being abandoned, including three that happened in the summer of 2018.MORE NEWS: Gov. Gavin Newsom Says California’s COVID-19 Mask Mandate To End After June 15
Exactly what caused Friday’s fire is now under investigation.