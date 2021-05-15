COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Firefighters battled a five-alarm fire at an abandoned theater in Stockton early Friday morning.

Stockton Fire crews responded to the scene around 5:15 a.m. and found flames shooting from the back of the old Stockton Empire/Royal Theatre.

A five-alarm response was then called.

It appears firefighters were able to save the surrounding buildings from being damaged.

Pacific Avenue will remain closed between Maple and Walnut streets until 5 p.m. Friday, Stockton police say, due to the fire.

The building had most recently been used as a coffee shop, but has been abandoned for the past few years. It has been the site of several fires ever since being abandoned, including three that happened in the summer of 2018.

Exactly what caused Friday’s fire is now under investigation.