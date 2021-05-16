CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Two people and three cars were hit by gunfire in an overnight shooting in Citrus Heights, police said on Sunday.
According to the Citrus Heights Police Department, calls regarding the shooting came in shortly after 2 a.m. from the 7400 block of Auburn Boulevard.
As officers arrived, a large fight had just ended in the parking lot of a business in the area, police said. Shortly later, officers located the two gunshot victims and learned three parked cars were hit by bullets.
The two gunshot victims were treated for their injuries and are expected to recover.
Citrus Heights police said they are still working to find those responsible for the shooting. Suspect information was not available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the department.