ISLETON (CBS13) – Crews are searching for a person who fell in the Delta without a life jacket and went missing near the Mokelumne River Bridge south of Isleton on Sunday, according to the River Delta Fire District.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said three people were on a fishing boat when a jet ski sped by causing motion in the water. As a result, water got into the boat and caused it to sink.
Two people swam to shore and the other, a 22-year-old man, according to the Coast Guard, is still missing.
The fire district said multiple surrounding agencies have responded to help with the search.
No further information was released.
Overnight, the body of a teenage boy, 17, who went missing while swimming in the American River Saturday was located. Reports to authorities at around 7 p.m. Thursday stated the boy went into the water and never resurfaced.