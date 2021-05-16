NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in a North Sacramento intersection Saturday night.
According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded at around 10:30 p.m. to the intersection of El Camino Avenue and Clay Street and found the woman lying in the roadway.
She was declared dead at the scene by responding Sacramento Fire Department personnel. Her identity was not released.
A description of the vehicle that fled the scene was not available. Investigators are searching through the area for any witnesses or potential evidence.
Anyone who has information related to the collision is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.