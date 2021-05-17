NAPA (CBS13) — After being canceled like nearly all other festivals last year, BottleRock Napa Valley is coming back this September.
Headliners for this year's festival – which is scheduled for Sept. 3-5 – include Guns N' Roses, Stevie Nicks, the Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, G-Easy and Run The Jewels. The exact lineup for each day is expected to be announced on May 24.
Organizers say tickets for the 2020 festival will be valid for this year's event.
BottleRock Napa Valley is known as much for its food as well as the big-name musical artists it attracts.
The festival will be following all local and state COVID-19 health guidelines, organizers say, but exactly what those guidelines will be when the festival takes place is unclear. California is expected to fully reopen by summer.
Tickets – which organizers warn will be extremely limited – will go on sale Thursday, May 20.