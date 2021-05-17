SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California public health leaders say the state’s guidance on wearing masks indoors will remain in place until June 15.
Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the continuation of the guidance on Monday. It comes after the CDC announced a relaxation of guidelines on wearing masks in most situations for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Ghaly argued that the state needs time to prepare for the new guidance.
Ghaly argued that the state needs time to prepare for the new guidance.

"This four week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change, while we continue the relentless focus on delivering vaccines particularly to underserved communities and those that were hard hit throughout this pandemic," he said.
Further, Ghaly also said local governments will be able to keep their mask mandates in place if they choose after June 15.
Some major businesses – like Walmart, Target and Trader Joe's – have already dropped mask requirements for customers, but local regulations still take precedence.
The June 15 date is also the target that California leaders have set for the state’s full reopening.