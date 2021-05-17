COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    01:00 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:00 AMPaid Program
    02:30 AMPaid Program
    03:00 AMFace the Nation
    03:30 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs

Jimboy’s Midtown
http://www.JimboysTacos.com
Facebook, Instagram and Twitter: @JimboysTacos

‘Critter Fixers: Country Vets’
Season 2 Premieres Saturday, May 22nd 9pm & 10pm ET/PT (double stack premiere)

READ MORE: 17-Year-Old's American River Drowning A Tragic Reminder To Practice Water Safety

Emigh Hardware
3555 El Camino Ave.
Sacramento
(916) 482-1900
http://www.emigh.com

Monday Motivation
http://www.Osodancefit.com
Insta:@melissa.osullivancastillo
Facebook group: facebook.com/groups/321284505772402

READ MORE: Teen Who Drowned While Swimming In American River Identified

*R Street Marketplace*
Saturday, June 5, 2021
10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Crafts + Drafts at Drake’s: The Barn*
Sunday, June 20, 2021
12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

MORE NEWS: Faith Organizations Hand Out Checks To Help Migrant Families During Pandemic

The full Summer ’21 collection of planters will be available for purchase on my website at Noon on Tuesday May 18th!