SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — One person has died after an SUV crashed into the water in the Delta late Monday night.
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. near W. Eight Mile and Empire Tract roads, northwest of Stockton.READ MORE: Unclaimed Property: $275,000 Vanishes From Retirees Account, Transferred To The State Of California
Exactly what led up to the SUV crashing into the water is unclear.READ MORE: Chase Ends In Deputy-Involved Shooting Near Modesto, 2 People Taken To Hospital
Officials say they were able to pull the vehicle out of the water, but one person died in the accident. It’s unclear if the person who died was a driver or passenger.MORE NEWS: South Sacramento Neighbors Catch Suspected Catalytic Converter Thieves In The Act
No other details about the incident, including any information about the person who died, have been released at this point.