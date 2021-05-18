COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta, San Joaquin County, Stockton News

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — One person has died after an SUV crashed into the water in the Delta late Monday night.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. near W. Eight Mile and Empire Tract roads, northwest of Stockton.

Exactly what led up to the SUV crashing into the water is unclear.

Officials say they were able to pull the vehicle out of the water, but one person died in the accident. It’s unclear if the person who died was a driver or passenger.

No other details about the incident, including any information about the person who died, have been released at this point.