MODESTO (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a chase near Modesto ended with a deputy-involved shooting that sent two people to the hospital.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office says, early Tuesday morning, a deputy attempted a traffic stop for vehicle code violations near Torrid and N. Carpenter roads but the suspect took off.READ MORE: Suspect In November 2020 Sacramento County Apartment Shooting That Left 2 Dead Arrested In Las Vegas
Detectives w/SCSO are currently investigating an officer involved shooting @ Finch/McClure in Modesto. A lengthy vehicle pursuit started in the city culminating in a critical incident. Sheriff’s deputies personnel are safe. A male has been taken to the hospital. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/7sGt9wzNt1
— Stanislaus Sheriff (@StanSheriff) May 18, 2021READ MORE: Woman Dies After Fire At UC Davis’ Solano Park Housing Complex
Eventually, the chase ended near Finch and McClure roads after authorities used a PIT maneuver. A law enforcement officer-involved shooting then took place, the sheriff’s office says.
Both the driver and passenger have been taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. No deputies were hurt, the sheriff’s office says.MORE NEWS: Suspect Arrested After Hours-Long Standoff In Carmichael Following Chase, Domestic Situation
People are being asked to avoid the area for the time being due to the investigation.