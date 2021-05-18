COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:deputy-involved shooting, Modesto News, Officer Involved Shooting, stanislaus county

MODESTO (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a chase near Modesto ended with a deputy-involved shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office says, early Tuesday morning, a deputy attempted a traffic stop for vehicle code violations near Torrid and N. Carpenter roads but the suspect took off.

READ MORE: Suspect In November 2020 Sacramento County Apartment Shooting That Left 2 Dead Arrested In Las Vegas

Eventually, the chase ended near Finch and McClure roads after authorities used a PIT maneuver. A law enforcement officer-involved shooting then took place, the sheriff’s office says.

Both the driver and passenger have been taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. No deputies were hurt, the sheriff’s office says.

MORE NEWS: Suspect Arrested After Hours-Long Standoff In Carmichael Following Chase, Domestic Situation

People are being asked to avoid the area for the time being due to the investigation.