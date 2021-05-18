COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:drowning, Tuolumne County

TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities have identified two Bay Area residents as the young men who drowned after jumping into the God’s Bath swimming hole in Tuolumne County last week.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office says three people jumped into the water at the popular but dangerous Stanislaus National Forest swimming spot.

Two of the men were overtaken by the swift-moving current and whirlpool. The third person managed to get free and surfaced downstream.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office identified the two men who died as 20-year-old Pittsburg resident Benedict Rozario and 25-year-old Daly City resident Rinoel Villena.

God’s Bath is well known to adventure seekers, but can be extremely hard to get to for people unfamiliar with the area. Authorities have had to rescue drowning victims at the swimming hole in the past, including an incident in 2019 where a woman was pulled to safety then revived using CPR.