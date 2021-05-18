SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A man is under arrest after a chase and hours-long standoff with deputies in Carmichael overnight.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says the incident started around 1 p.m. Monday after they got a call about a reported domestic disturbance between a man and a woman in the North Sacramento area.
Deputies responded to the scene but the suspect had left before they arrived.
Later in the afternoon, the woman called deputies again to report that the suspect had returned. Deputies again showed up but the suspect was already gone.
Around 9 p.m., the sheriff's office says the woman called to report that the suspect had come back and allegedly physically assaulted her this time. Deputies again rushed to the scene but the suspect had already left.
However, less than a half-hour later, deputies spotted the suspect and tried to pull him over, but he wouldn’t yield. A 20-minute chase eventually ended near the intersection of Grant Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard in Carmichael when the suspect’s car went into the center median and was disabled.
The suspect allegedly wouldn’t get out of his car, deputies say. An hours-long standoff ensued.
An apartment building close to the scene was evacuated and a SWAT team was called.
A little after 2 a.m. Tuesday, negotiators were able to get the man to surrender peacefully. He has been identified as 37-year-old Sacramento resident Alejandro Garcia.
The sheriff’s office says Garcia has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing several felonies, including discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner, assault with a deadly weapon, corporal injury of a spouse or cohabitant, domestic violence, evading officers while driving in a reckless manner, and resisting executive orders.