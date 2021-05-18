COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
MODESTO (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a chase near Modesto ended with a deputy-involved shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office says, early Tuesday morning, a deputy attempted a traffic stop for vehicle code violations near Torrid and N. Carpenter roads but the suspect took off.

Eventually, the chase ended near Finch and McClure roads after authorities used a PIT maneuver. A law enforcement officer-involved shooting then took place, the sheriff’s office says.

Both the driver and passenger have been taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. No deputies were hurt, the sheriff’s office says.

People are being asked to avoid the area for the time being due to the investigation.